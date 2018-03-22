Transcript for Hotel surveillance video shows Las Vegas gunman days before massacre

chilling new video from las Vegas, in the days leading up to that massacre. At the time, there were so many questions, how did the gunman get that arsenal up to the 32nd floor hotel room? Well, tonidht, the video shows how. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman, back in Las Vegas. Reporter: The man who turned his luxury hotel suite into a sniper's den moved through the mandalay bay like any other guest. The newly released surveillance video shows Stephen paddock checking in on September 25th, walking up to the V.I.P. Counter a full six days before the massacre. Alone, he sits down at the sushi bar. Lebron James on the screen above. It's only hours later he begins to bring in his arsenal. Paddock pulling his car around. A bellhop brings over a cart. And together they wheel five large bags to the hotel's service elevator, heading up to that suite on the 32nd floor. That was only phase one. Police photos later revealed a massive cache of weapons, 23 in all. Rifles everywhere, on the bed, by the bar. On the floor, thousands of rounds of ammunition. They were brought in methodically, one trip after another after another, over the course of several days. None of it raising any flags. Paddock casually chatting with a porter, handing him a tip. Seven more bags on a cart heading upstairs. Most nights he played high stakes video poker, sometimes working two machines at once. Shaking hands with a casino employee. He was a regular. And they knew him there. On the video, he seems relaxed. An unassuming presence, moving among the hotel guests. Politely making way for tourists toting inner tubes. On the day of the massacre, hauling one last load of luggage up the 32nd floor. Ten hours later, he opened fire. Days after that, we got a birds eye view of the aftermath. It doesn't look so much like there was a concert there, but that a tornado swept through there. Those overturned lawn chairs, we've seen strollers there, we've seen walkers there. Evidence of just the absolute chaos. What the video couldn't show is how paddock rigged his room. His own surveillance cameras under that plate, the barriers on the door, the hammer he used to shatter the window in his sniper's perch. And finally, his lifeless body among the bullet casings. Matt Gutman with us again tonight. And Matt, the hotel is releasing the very say lens, saying that it shows howl paddock was able to blend in without raising red flags? Reporter: That's right, David. They say it shows the extraordinary lengths he went to to try to hide his activity, bringing those weapons in on five separate occasions. Sometimes in the middle of the night, indicating that there was virtually nothing that could have been done to have stopped him. Now, one mystery remains here, and that's his motive. He killed himself without leaving a trace. David? All right, Matt Gutman, thank you. We turn now to newly released images from the

