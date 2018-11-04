Transcript for House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will leave Congress next year

Next here toha political bomb shell on cap hill. Speaker of theouse Paul Ryan uncing tode will not run again. He will leave congress in January. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill tonighth reason why, and what this could mean for his send for Republicans, as the midterms near. Reporter: A standing ovation for the speaker of the house, Paul Ryan, Breth to S staff. After nearly 20 years in congress, he is reng, but T until the end of this term. Mr. Speaker, why are you resigning? I'm ngning. I'm not resigning. Reporter: The decision, he says, is pnal. Some of you know mysty. My dad died wn was 16, the age my daughter is, and I just don't want to be one of those people looking back at my leit thinking I'd spent more H my kids, knowing if I ennother term, they will onnow me as end father.ter: He insts it has nothing to do with his rocky relationship with president. Or the prospect Republican could take eating in the midterms. Mr. Spear, did the chance that you might not speaker come November, if demrats possibly take the house, fac at all into this decision? No. None whatsoever, actually. Reporter: Democrats are eag capture rn'wisconsin house seat. Their caate has already raised more than $4.5 million. And on the hill tonight, house republicane looking for a new leader. All eyes are on Ryan's number two, Kevin Mccarthy, and the majorihiteve Scalise. Well, I think every start jockeying for position immediately. They won't wair nine months. So, let's get to Mary Bruce, live on the hilltonight, and Mary, house speaker pryan, we've learned, is at the W house right now having dinner with the presid Rter: David, Republican leaders have jus arrived for inner with thepresident, including speak Ryan and one of his rum replacements, Kevin Mcarthy. Now, the president has wished speaker Ryan well, but he H not yet said who he W like to see as the next speaker O the house. David? We'll stay tuned for that. Mabruce, as always, thank you.

