Transcript for HS senior invited to Harlem Globetrotters game after trick shot

Finally tonight, America strong. And the teenager who is feeling the love from his entire town. You'll understand why. Meet James from west point, Nebraska. He has down syndrome and for as long as he and his family can remember, he's loved basketball. So much so that his west point high school basketball team, the cadets, has made him an honorary member. There he is in the official team photo. Often practicing with the team, dribbling, passing, shooting. It's up -- and it's good. So, came as no surprise on gameday during halftime, James wanted to show his home crowd his new shot. He had been practicing it for weeks. His back to the basket from half court. The crowd roorps, celebrating with his best friend, Manny. And from another angle, just as good. A community on its feet. Hi, David! Tonight, the whole team sending us a message. James has been an inspiration to everybody on this team, in our community. I couldn't imagine basketball without him. He brings the team together. He's awesome to watch. He really is the heart and soul of this basketball team. And tonight, the heart and soul of that team surrounded. Still celebrating. We love that message today. We're cheering for you, too, James. Thanks for watching here tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

