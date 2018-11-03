Transcript for Possible human remains have been discovered behind a home in Florida

Now to the backyard mystery unfolding in Florida. Police investigating human remains found behind a home. Trying to determine if they belong to a husband not seen in more than two years. They say his wife never reported him missing. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Investigators turning to the wife of a Florida man, after police recently discovered human remains in his own backyard. She is a person of interest, and we're keeping close tabs. Reporter: Authorities say 36-year-old Michael shaver may may have been missing since October, 2015. No one reported him missing until this February, when a friend called asking for a wellness check. That's when law enforcement went to the home he shared with his wife, Laurie shaver. Deputies say she said she hadn't seen him since 2015. But investigators saw fresh concrete and asked to bring in a cadaver dog, and asked for an attorney. Officials finding an arm bone under a concrete. Later finding more remains and clothing. Her attorney saying Mr. Shaving was unlike by many, and they provided law enforcement with names of many people he had problems with. And saying Mrs. Shaver is not responsible for her husband's demise. Investigators waiting on records to I.D. The remains. They're hopeful an autopsy may give more clues. Tom? Eva, thank you.

