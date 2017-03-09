Transcript for Hundreds of thousands without water in Beaumont

And among the communities hardest hit by Harvey, Beaumont, Texas, where drinking water remains scarce. Many residents continuing to line up for three gallons of water per car. As the city tries to fix pumps destroyed by the storm. Kenneth Moton tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the entire Texas city of Beaumont, still without drinking water. They still can't drink the water. They can't cook with this water. Reporter: Nearly 120,000 residents, surviving the wrath of Harvey. Now dependent on bottled water. The active military operations are still ongoing in this area. Large pallets of drinking water brought in on the chinook and dropped at shelters and different points where people can actually get to this water. At the city's distribution centers, a long line of vehicles. Three gallons of water per car. Inside this home, Tracey Pearson, thankful to see this. For the first time in four days, steady running water. Thanks to temporary pumps, water is flowing. It's low pressure, and not safe to drink, but it's there. It's water. We have to be thankful for whatever we get. Reporter: Now, the city is waiting on the flooded neches river to recede so crews can repair the water pumps. But the support, stacking up. Rooms full of water, clothes, and volunteers helping Beaumont get by tonight. We had a downpour and now we're having an outpour. A resilient city for sure. Kenneth, do we know how much longer until they have drinking water? Reporter: Good news. The raging floodwaters are receding faster, but it could take days or weeks before crews can get safe drinking water back online. Kenneth, thank you. Next tonight to the worsening fire threat in the west. The California governor issuing

