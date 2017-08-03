Transcript for Hunt for CIA leaker underway

Tonight, the FBI is launching an urgent hunt for whoever revealed some of the CIA's biggest secrets. Their tools, their methods, and how they could break into iPhones, iPads and other things as well. The classified material was given to wikileaks and now the world. Tonight, what you should know about the technology in your own home. Samsung and apple now responding. Here's ABC's chief investigating correspondent, Brian Ross, tonight. Reporter: The hunt for the mole by the FBI tonight is focused on this nondescript building outside Washington, the headquarters of the top secret center for cyber intelligence, the CCI. Officials believe whoever was responsible had to have access to one of the highly classified spy networks, to what's called jwics, a highly Even if the person acted out of a misplaced sense of idealism, it has created a great deal of harm and I cannot think of it in any terms other than criminal activity. Reporter: The editor in chief of wikileaks remains holed up tonight in the ecuadoran embassy in London. Julian assange, who is wanted on sexual assault charges in Sweden. Today an ABC news producer was turned away at the embassy door. Can I deliver a letter to Julian assange? Reporter: Last year, when wikileaks posted the e-mails from the democratic party hacked by the Russians, candidate Donald Trump praised them. Wikileaks. I love wikileaks. Reporter: Today the white house press secretary said the CIA leak was serious, unlike the Russian hack of the Democrats. There is a massive, massive difference between those two things. Reporter: But both are illegal, and both are being investigated by the FBI. Now the new CIA revelations are shaking the electronic appliance world. Phone manufacturers including apple say they are scrambling to make sure the CIA can no longer hack into their devices, something the FBI also has the ability to do with a court-ordered warrant. There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America. There is no place in American outside of judicial reach. Reporter: Also today, Samsung said it was "Urgently looking into" the claim the CIA had found a way to turn its televisions into listening devices, even when they appear to be off. Brian Ross back with us tonight. Brian, you heard the FBI director say today there is no such thing as privacy in America. People watching us tonight are going to want to know how do they protect themselves at home? Reporter: These electronic devices have have yvulnerabilities built in, and consumers should know that conversations near their TVs can be picked up if owners activate the voice recognition software, and it's illegal for the FBI to act

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.