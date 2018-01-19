Transcript for New images released of the Texas home where some of the captive siblings used to live

We turn to the 13 siblings allegedly held captive and tortured by their own parents and right here for the first time the images from inside one of the homes where the family once lived and what they reveal. Tonight our Matt Gutman with the doctors now treating the children, what we now know about their conditions. Reporter: Tonight new images of the squalid turpin home, walls smeared with human fifth. Images like these are part of a mountain of evidence California prosecutors are pouring through which they say could lead to even more charges against David and Louise turpin. Doesn't sound like punishment. It sounds like sadistic torture. Reporter: The parents already facing life in prison if convicted, accused of starving and torturing their children. They pleaded not guilty. It feels from our perspective that we're looking into a pit and we don't know where the bottom is. Reporter: Their doctors say the siblings' physical condition is slowly improving but they suffered years of near total isolation. You're sort of teaching them social behavior. We are the first stage of their introduction to the outside world. Reporter: They're now tended to by a hand-picked team that is touched by what they're seeing. They will hopefully go on in life and they'll have great lives. It would be nice to see that. Reporter: David, hospital staff tell me that nearly every time they leave that ward, they weep. Just over the past 24 hours, people have been dropping off the kinds of toys that those siblings have been deprived of for all those years, and in fact, donations are piling up including a number of support funds for those siblings now worth over $100,000. David. Matt Gutman, our thanks to you from California again tonight. Matt, along with extraordinary access to the medical team, helping these children recover. A special edition of "20/20" later tonight, 10:00 P.M. Eastern. I'll see you then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.