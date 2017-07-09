Transcript for New images show the destruction Hurricane Irma has caused in the Caribbean

Good evening, tonight from south Florida where this evening as we travel through Miami, you can see it everywhere. Families, store owners, boarding up, getting supplies and in many places, searching for gas. This is a monster storm, and if new track just out shows a category 4 slamming into the city and all of south Florida, and then moving right up the state. Already a deadly and devastating path across the caribbean. Just listen to the winds tonig tonigtonig tonight. That is Irma tearing across the island of anguilla, a category 5 storm right now. Winds of 175 miles an hour. On the island of barbuda, nearly every building and home damaged or destroyed as we come on the air tonight, Irma is now plowing into Turks and caicos. The most dangerous side of the hurricane hitting there. This evening, a hurricane watch is officially in place here in south Florida. The buildings, windows and crepes across there city, and first, ABC's Linzie Janis leads us off with the devastating images tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the images now emerging of the utter devastation hurricane Irma left behind. Buildings and trees ripped apart. This communications tower snapped. Hundreds now homeless. I was standing, and I would not want to see a hurricane like this again. Reporter: Barbuda's prime minister telling ABC news its as if a bomb was dropped on the tiny island, one of the first hit. My main concern right now is how we are going to survive after this. Reporter: St. Martin next in Irma's crosshairs. Shipping containers tossed like toys. At least 14 now dead in the storm zone, including 16-year-old Xander venesia. Drowning in rough surf off the coast. The death toll expected to rise and scores more injured. Coast guard teams like this one have been flying in and out of the Virgin Islands rescuing people. Our cameraman on that chopper capturing scenes of utter devastation as Irma moved across the caribbean. We met Canadian college student Alex demoor, badly hurt in a fall in St. Thomas airlifted to Puerto Rico for treatment. We lent her our phone so she could call her family. She and American student Maddie Gortat leaving the island with one pair of flip flops between them and little else. The pair describing how they rode out the storm. We didn't know if the roof was going to come off at any moment. We were praying. We were praying the whole time. Reporter: Irmany now moving in on the Turks and caicos islands. The storm surge could be double that. I'm anxious about the storm. I have never been through a hurricane. Reporter: California firefighter, Josh Livingston there celebrating his birthday, now hunkered down and bracing for a category 5 monster. We have been watching some of the destruction on the other islands. We're kind of waiting for it to hit this island. And Linzie Janis joins us now from San Juan, and Linzie, nearly a million people without power. Hundreds of thousands without water tonight, and you were saying that authorities told you it could be months before power is restored there? Reporter: That's right, David. And here's the reason why. There are hundreds and hundreds of trees like this one downed across this island. This one actually has a power line tangled up in it, David. Linzie Janis leading us off tonight. Linzie, our thanks to you, and let's get to the storm track. Chief meteorologist, ginger zee SP back at the weather wall in Mork. What does it now mean for the U.S.? Reporter: It could mean catastrophe, especially for southeast Florida. Let me take you through this storm. Hurricane Irma still a category 5 over the Turks and caicos it will go tonight, and then it's Friday into Saturday where it's just south of Florida and it goes into the keys early Sunday morning. 5:00 A.M. Sunday, places like keilar goe, feeling the ridiculously strong winds. Through the day on Sunday into Monday, it will keep going north as a strong category 1, and then tropical storms and this cone now involves Indiana and Ohio. This goes from Jupiter inlet over west palm beach, and these hurricane watches are for all of south Florida, and we stopped the time here at Sunday afternoon, and it will have a wind gust of 127, David. Just incredible, and while we have you, ginger, we wanted to show everyone at home the image that drives the real danger here in Miami and south Florida. We know that Miami floods easily. Look at this tonight. If you had a 3-foot storm surge, those areas in yellow would be underwater. A storm surge higher than 3 feet, and watch this. The areas in red go completely under, and that's why they are so concerned here in Miami tonight, ginger. Authorities are trying to get the warnings out. Reporter: Water is one of the most powerful things, and this does not take into account high tide. High tide happens just after midnight, and just after noon, that could make the surge from 5 to 10, and make it 8 to 13

