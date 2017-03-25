Transcript for 'Incognito Bandit' arrested, suspected in 16 bank robberies in the Boston area

Back now with our index and Uber suspending its self-driving car program in Arizona following an accident there. Take a look. The test SUV winding up on its side. Police saying a car hit it after failing to yield to the vehicle. A passenger in the driver seat of the Uber was not injured. Uber saying it will pause its program in Arizona while the accident is investigated. And the arrest of a man police think is the elusive incognito bandit. Hitting 16 banks in the Boston area over two years. The FBI tracking him down to an airport, nbaing him before he could get on a flight to south afri Africa. You have to see this. This cow ran into a fenced in area, and the cow didn't like that. Turned around and started charging at the officer. Now this brave officer took off running. That cow still on the loose. A human @rescue of a shark in Florida. The lemon shark swimming up to the diver, and it had a hook in its stomach. The shark kept coming back. The diver thinks it was thanking him.

