Transcript for Independent audit reveals bad bookkeeping at Pentagon

An independent audit finding that the Pentagon's accounting failed to provide a paper trail for hundreds of millions of dollars, your taxpayer dollars, in construction projects. And it comes as president trump is proprosing a massive increase in the Pentagon budget. ABC's Mary Bruce tracking your money tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new questions about how the Pentagon is keeping track of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. Nine supply chains, 2,300 weapons systems and about 5 million items. Reporter: At issue, expense reports for construction projects. $384 million spent without the proper receipts. Another $465 million put in the wrong column, labeled as ongoing projects that had actually been completed. The defense logistics agency admits their failure to track funding, but says none of the money is actually missing or misspent. The president today went after Democrats over military funding. They don't want to give the money to the military, where we need it. You know, without the military, we might not be here. So, let's get to Mary Bruce, live up on the hill tonight. You're getting reaction from both sides of the aisle tonight? Reporter: David, a democratic senator today called these revelations completely unacceptable, while a top Republican believes, quote, keeping track of people's money may not be in the Pentagon's DNA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.