To the index of other news tonight, and new charges against the former team doctor for usa gymnastics. Now accused of molesting nine young gymnasts at his home. The attorney general calling him a monster, and he is being sued by dozens of former parents. He denies the allegations. The crash in Connecticut. The plane going down in a swamping area during a trained flight. One person was killed, and another critically injured. Rescuers making their way through knee-high mud, and they declared a mayday moments after takeoff. The jackpot up for grabs tonight publ tonight. The winner taking the lump sum payment will take about $244 million before taxes. Not bad. And the magnificent discovery tonight. Nasa revealing a discovery. Revealing seven Earth -sized planets, and three are in the habitable zone, and all seven have liquid water. This is a huge step in the search for life elsewhere, and the closest is 40 light years from Earth.

