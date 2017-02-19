Transcript for Index: Lack of water hampered efforts to put out giant mansion fire

And an update on that mansion inferno we told you about yesterday. The fire destroying the house in northern Virginia. Firefighters now saying a lack of water hampering the effort to put it out. The nearest fire hydrant a five-minute walk away. And a bizarre story out of Hawaii. Security at Honolulu international airport chased a man after he pushed his way through the screening area yesterday. He made it outside near the jets before he was caught. But while detained, officials say he was combative, he became unresponsive and he died. It is still unclear what happened. Now to a driver in Washington state who really doesn't like sitting in traffic. Putting a mannequin in the front seat so he could use the HOV lane. The man ticketed for speeding and the HOV violation. The trooper pointing out at least the mannequin was wearing a seat belt. Sort of looks like Barbie. If you were wondering, that little stunt cost the driver a $136 ticket. And speaking of money, if you can use an extra $400 million, you might want to run out and play Powerball. No one won last night's drawing, so Wednesday's jackpot climbing to at least $403 million. And an award tonight for the boy who made the catch of the year in 2016. We love this video. It was captured on a baby monitor and went viral. 9-year-old Joseph levy seeing his baby brother toppling off a changing table. Dashing over and snagging him just before he could hit the floor. This week Joseph getting a "Do the right thing" award from the Miami police department. Well deserved.

