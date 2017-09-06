-
Now Playing: Woman falls through cellar door while texting
-
Now Playing: Exclusive Interview with Chelsea Manning
-
Now Playing: High school valedictorian's triumphant story
-
Now Playing: Woman texting plunges 6 feet down into a cellar
-
Now Playing: Balloon collision in Illinois
-
Now Playing: UK election upset sends shockwaves around the world
-
Now Playing: Questions about whether Congressman-elect Gianforte will plead guilty in attack of reporter
-
Now Playing: 18-wheeler reaches speeds of 100 mph while being chased by police on Texas highway
-
Now Playing: Trump says Comey's testimony is total and complete vindication
-
Now Playing: President Trump's team declares victory after Comey testimony
-
Now Playing: Young boy displays true American patriotism
-
Now Playing: Index: New accusations against NSA contractor arrested for leaking top-secret documents to a reporter
-
Now Playing: Disturbing video captures police allegedly beating and kicking man escaping from car wreck
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers concerned about Trump's seeming indifference to Russian hacking
-
Now Playing: Senators on both sides demand answers from Trump after Comey testimony
-
Now Playing: Comey testifies, revealing he took detailed notes about meetings with the president
-
Now Playing: Tehran terror attack leaves 12 dead and over 40 wounded
-
Now Playing: Kira the gorilla delivers a 5-pound baby boy at the Philadelphia Zoo
-
Now Playing: Young woman charged with manslaughter after texting 18-year-old to kill himself goes to trial
-
Now Playing: Top intel officials won't say if Trump asked them to intervene