Transcript for Intense Search Underway for Missing Plane in Lake Erie

Next tonight, the intense search for a missing plane in lake Erie. They were flying from New York to Ohio state university. Here's Alex Perez with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search in high winds for the plane with six on board, vanishing just after takeoff. It comes down to a will to survive. We're taking advantage of all the daylight at this particular time to try and locate any signs of life out there. Reporter: ABC news learning beverage company executive John Fleming was piloting the plane. His wife and two children on board, along with two neighbors. I don't know right now. I'm in a state of shock. They were great neighbors, great friends. Reporter: The Cessna citation 525 taking off from Cleveland at 10:50 P.M., heading for Columbus, just 150 miles away. The weather at takeoff, snowing, with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. At 11:18 P.M., air traffic controllers alerting the coast guard they lost contact with the plane. Searchers using night vision goggles, but waves of 12 to 15 feet hampering the search overnight. Preventing first responders from using boats. Fleming got his pilot's license less than two years ago. The water near the search area is about 50 feet deep, and cold, hovering around 37 degrees. Tom? Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.