Transcript for Investigation underway into how deadly blaze ripped through Russian mall

And from Russia tonight, the heartbreaking toll from a fire inside a shopping mall. Families and children trapped. Many of them watching a movie inside that mall right there. Tonight, questions about whether security guards fled when the flames broke out. Here's ABC's James long manner tonight. Reporter: The cries of terrified children, "Momma help me, what is happening," the voices cry. An investigation tonight into how a fire ripped through this mall in a frozen part of eastern yaugs Sunday. At least 64 dead, as many as 40 could be children. "This is my daughter, she's 5," this man says. She and her brother, both gone. Confusion rained. Officials say fire alarms were turned off and emergency exits blocked. This 11-year-old risking life to escape death. He survived the fall. His entire family died inside. Most of the children were in a movie theater at the time. According to local reports, the door had been locked. Desperate students using their cell phones in their final moments to call their parents. It's not known how the blaze began, but there are some reports that security guards may have fled the scene, and even stopped people from escapibg. Five people are being questioned by police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.