Transcript for Investigation underway after incident between off-duty police officer and multiple juveniles in LA

Thank you, Alex. To California this evening where there's an investigation tonight. Authorities say an off-duty police officer fired hiss weapon during a confrontation with a group of teens. And the video here and what led to that moment. It's part of the investigation, and here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: The tape begins with a noibd argument in progress. That man in the plaid shirt, an off-duty LAPD officer, anden a crowds gathering. Anahe Anaheim, California, Tuesday. An off-duty officer begins to pull the boy, and you can hear these words. . Reporter: And then this. I'm 13! Reporter: They come to a stop at the hedge. There is now a second boy involved and in an instant, a third boy charging from the left, knocking the officer over. He grabs one of the boys from the hedge, and at that moment, you see the officer reach with his left hand into his pants, pull out a gun. A second later, this. A shot heard. Everyone scatters. Two minutes later, police arrive on the scene and begin to question the man and the teen. Tonight, Anaheim police telling ABC news no one was injured and there had been ongoing issues with the kids walking across the officer's property. Kayna Whitworth, ABC news, los Angeles. Thank you. To the flood systems and storm system in the west. Tonight the number of rescues growing. Several areas of San Jose underwater.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.