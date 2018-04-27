Transcript for Investigators reveal what led them to making 'Golden State Killer' arrest

We begin with the moment in court, the former police officer, a suspected serial killer. Joseph James Deangelo, suspected. Tonight, what he said to the judge. Whit Johnson was in the courtroom. Reporter: Authorities say this is the face of the golden state killer. Joseph Deangelo handcuffed in a wheelchair, listening to the litany of charges in a haze. Two counts of murder in a special circumstance. Reporter: The 72-year-old facing cameras for the first time. A hush falling over a tense courtroom as the alleged serial killer was asked if he has an attorney. Answering in a raspy voice. I have a lawyer. Reporter: Family members and victims in tears at the sight of the man they call a monster. I was 13 years old. I hope they find my buttons in my backyard to my pants. Reporter: Investigators now revealing how they tracked down their suspect more than 40 years after the first crimes occurred. They used DNA found at crime scenes and plugged it into a genealogy website called gedmatch. Investigators connected that DNA of the presumed killer to unwitting family members in the database to help crack the cold case. There is no question this DNA testing that was done, which is your traditional forensic DNA test, this is the golden state killer. Reporter: Retired investigator Paul holes tirelessly worked the mystery for a decade with the contra Costa county d.a.'s office, tracking the killer's lineage. I absolutely needed to see him and to see him sit in the interview room utterly defeated. Reporter: The key piece of evidence that led police to Deangelo, the 1980 murders of Lyman and Charlene Smith in Ventura. Charlene raped, before both were bludgeoned to death. The killer is believed to have taunted his victims with chilling phone calls. Gonna kill you, gonna kill you. Reporter: Deangelo, now accused of a decade-long reign of terror in the '70s and '80s. 12 murders, at least 50 rapes, dozens of burglaries. Whit, know you were in the courtroom. Deangelo was wheeled in. What did you learn about him tonight? Reporter: David, that's right. Deangelo was rolled into the courtroom, slumped over, and had delayed reactions to the questions from the judge. His public defender confirming he underwent a medical evaluation. She's accusing them of attempted

