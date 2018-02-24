Transcript for Ivanka Trump and senior advisor calling for maximum pressure on North Korea

Back now with our "Index." Tonight tough talk to north Korea for Ivanka Trump. The president's daughter and senior adviser calling for maximum pressure from the U.S. To ensure a nuclear-free Korean peninsula. Trump's comments made in pyeongchang where she's leading the American delegation to the winter games closing ceremony. To your money and citigroup issuing $330 million in customer refunds. The bank overcharged nearly 2 million credit card holders. Customers making minimum payment on time didn't get the interest rate deduction they were due. Now will get about $190 back from the bank so check your statements. Near Cleveland, a wild but brief jailbreak all caught on camera. Take a look at this. Three inmates pick up a table, smash it through a window and make their escape. Deputies surround the facility, bringing them back less than two hours later. Tonight all three face new charges of escape and vandalism. Outside Seattle, Washington, a family dog hailed as a hero. This is recognize, a 2-year-old German shepherd. He was shot three times protecting a teenage boy fro burglars. The 16-year-old home alone calls police and hides in a closet as the crooks enter the room where he's hiding. The boy hears barking and gunshots. The burglars take off before police arrive. Rex's owners say it's the miracle the dog survived that shooting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.