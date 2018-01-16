Transcript for Japanese broadcaster NHK had to issue a correction after it falsely alerted residents that North Korea had launched a missile

To the index of other news, and another frightening false alarm about an incoming missile. This time, the Japanese national broadcaster alerting residents in Japan through their phones that Kim Jong-un and North Korea had launched a missile and to seek shelter. A correction issued in five minutes, not the 38 minutes we saw in Hawaii. The scare coming just days after the false alarm there. Authorities asking the public to help identify two suspects caught on camera. The surveillance showing the pair parking near their home in a gated community the night of the murders. Police say the two were ambushed, forced into their home, bound and shot, excuse style. There was powerful testimony today in court as victims lined up to confront their abuser. Several athletes testified at the first day of the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. More than 140 women have accused him, and he faces life in prison.

