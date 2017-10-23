Transcript for John McCain takes swipe at Trump

Meantime, senator John McCain, in an interview marking 50 years since he was shot down over Vietnam, taking what many believed was a swipe at president trump about deferments, one of them for a bone spur in the president's foot. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Coming from war hero senator John McCain, it sure sounded like a swipe at president trump, who got five deferments from serving in Vietnam. We drafted the lowest income level of America, and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur. That is wrong. Reporter: So, was McCain talking about the president? He was asked today on "The view." People thought you were talking about Mr. Trump. Because he had a doctor's note that said he had bone spurs. I think more than once, yes. More than once. Chronic bone spurs. Do you consider him a draft dodger? I don't consider him so much a draft dodger, as I feel the system was so wrong that certain Americans could evade their responsibilities to serve the country. Reporter: Their public sparring goes back to the campaign trail, when then-candidate trump took a shot at the Arizona senator, who spent more than five years as a prisoner of war. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, okay. I hate to tell you. Reporter: McCain has not forgotten. What I cared about was when he was talking about other prisoners of war, including our World War II guys who are still around, there's an individual that lives in Phoenix, he's 92 and he weighed 110 pounds when he got out of the German prison camp. And he said to me, he said, senator McCain, why does the president not like me? You know? That's hard to explain to a 92-year-old man. Reporter: Now, as he battles brain cancer, the 82-year-old senator has become one of the president's toughest critics. And the president has not held back. People have to be careful because at some point I fight back. You know, I'm being very nice. But at some point, I fight back and it won't be pretty. Are you scared? Doesn't he look scared? All right, so, let's get to Cecilia Vega live from the white house as well tonight. And Cecilia, senator McCain was also asked today if he still talks with the president, if they have any relationship at all. How did he answer this? Reporter: David, he said he has almost no relationship with president trump. But late today, he also tried to clarify those comments he made about bone spurs, he said, he was not taking a shot at this president, but you heard him today. He was not holding back. We have asked this white house for a comment, David, so far, no response.

