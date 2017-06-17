Transcript for Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

for joining us on this busy Saturday. I'm Cecelia Vega. In for Tom llamas. We begin tonight with that breaking news in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case. A hung jury. The judge declaring a mistrial after jurors made it clear they could not overcome their deadlock. No verdict on whether the man once known as America's dad drugged and molested Andrea constand. But now from the da a promise to retry the case and soon. We have been covering this story from the beginning and she starts us off tonight from that Pennsylvania courthouse. Reporter: Legendary comedian Bill Cosby walked out of court raising a triumphant hand a free man for now. The man once known as America's TV dad greeted by scorn and support, some chanting free bill. Reporter: After more than 50 hours of deliberations, the jury of 12 hopelessly deadlocked. Seven men and five women, including 2 African Americans, unable to come to a unanimous decision. Cosby leaned back in his chair and closed his eyes. What was Mr. Cosby's reaction? Relief you know 52 hours of having 12 perfect strangers deliberate on your fate has to be a strain the likes of which I can't imagine. Reporter: A Cosby representative read this scathing statement from Cosby's wife, Camille. How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant and collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsel for the accusers. Totally unethical. Reporter: The district attorney immediately announcing plans to retry Cosby. Our plan is to move this case forward as soon as possible. There are a lot of cases where you get a mistrial and the next time around prosecutors are able to get a conviction. Reporter: The woman at the heart of this case, Andrea constand, claimed Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. Cosby claims it was consensual. Consta constand's attorney releasing this statement saying in part, we are confident that these proceedings have given a voice the many victims who felt powerless and silenced." For now it is a brief reprieve for the 79 year old who by many accounts had already been deemed guilty in the court of public opinion after more than 50 women came forward accusing him of drugging and or sexual misconduct. While some have filed civil lawsuits, constand is the only option for a criminal prosecution. For the other accusers, like Victoria Valentino, the statute of limitations has already run out. What is your message for bill Cosby? You are not off the hook buddy! And linsey joins us. From outside the courthouse. We heard the da in your piece vow to try this case again. Tonight Bill Cosby remains out on bond. So how soon will he be back in court? Reporter: Out on bond and still charged with three counts of felony sexual assault. The timeline, the judge expects it would happen within the next 120 days. It would be the same judge again. Thank you. We do want to turn to the urgent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.