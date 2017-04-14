Transcript for Jury finds Aaron Hernandez not guilty of killing 2 people during a drive-by shooting in 2012

star charged with double murder. The jury today finding former patriots player Aaron Hernandez not guilty of killing two people during a drive-by shooting in Boston in 2012. The defense claiming the prosecution's star witness was the actual killer. Hernandez already serving a life sentence in another murder case. Next, the deadly blast on the highway. New dash cam video showing a tanker truck exploding into a ball of flames in Louisiana, seconds after the driver hit a dump truck in front of him. The dump truck driver was killed. The crash is under investigation. And, fire over the Vegas strip. Flames breaking out on the roof of the famous bellagio hotel. Some employees forced to evacuate. But of course the casino remained open. Part of the strip had to be shut down. It was packed with visitors. The fire, under investigation. And the first trailer for "Star wars: The last jedi" released today. Fans dissecting every frame, especially the trailer's final moments. It's time for the jedi to end. Possible clue right there. The movie from Disney, the parent company of ABC, opens in December.

