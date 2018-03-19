Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the couple in a bizarre kidnapping case in 2015 that police initially called as a hoax, settled a defamation suit with the city of Vallejo, California.

Woman feared for her life during 2015 so-called 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case

Denise Huskins, along with her fiancÃ©, Aaron Quinn, spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach about the terror she faced when she was kidnapped and held for ransom for 48 hours by Matthew Muller in 2015.