Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the couple in a bizarre kidnapping case in 2015 that police initially called as a hoax, settled a defamation suit with the city of Vallejo, California.

Woman feared for her life during 2015 so-called 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case

Denise Huskins, along with her fiancé, Aaron Quinn, spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach about the terror she faced when she was kidnapped and held for ransom for 48 hours by Matthew Muller in 2015.