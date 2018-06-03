Transcript for 'Lady Lex' reemerges after 76 years at the ocean's bottom

Finally tonight here, America strong. And the uss Lexington, lost in battle 76 years ago, discovered at the bottom of the sea. America's sea war, the year was 1942, World War II. The United States Navy was certainly on the spot in the battle of the coral sea. Reporter: The battle of the coral sea, between Japanese and U.S. Forces. Now we really hit the Japanese Navy. Reporter: The fighting halting the advance of the Japanese. But at a price. Hundreds of American lives lost. 216 lives on the aircraft carrier "The uss Lexington" alone. "Lady lex" as the carrier was called, badly damaged. Scuttled and sent to the bottom of the ocean. Those of our men who failed to return, the world will not forget. Reporter: 76 years later, lady lex discovered. Right there, Lexington. Right there. L-e-x -- Oh, yeah. Reporter: 500 miles off Australia's east coast. They found guns still mounted. You can see the rifling still in the barrel of the gun. Reporter: Two torpedo bombers, resting on top of one another. A grumman f4f wildcat. The expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Saying he does it in part to honor his father, a veteran of that war, and all who served. The discovery from a battle more seven decades ago. Those images a powerful reminder to honor those who sacrificed for this country. Thank you for watching here on a Tuesday night. I'm David mu From Boston's news leader, this is WCVB at 7:00.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.