Transcript for Launched Space X rocket creates spectacle in the sky

Turning to the mystery in the sky for many in the west who looked up last night, and saw, well, what was it exactly? ABC's Marci Gonzalez with the answers. Oh, my god. Reporter: That baffling view in the night sky over southern California. Guys, this is the end. Reporter: Sparking frantic calls to 911. We were very, like, scared actually. Reporter: And alarming, out of this world theories. We are experiencing the alien invasion. We didn't know what it was. We were just all tripping out and freaking out. Reporter: Celebrities, among the mystified. What the Is that? Reporter: Actor Orlando bloom posting on Instagram, "This just flew over my house. Elon Musk, is this spacex or a ufo?" Musk playing into the mass confusion, tweeting a video of the glowing orb with the caption, "Nuclear alien ufo from North Korea." In reality, it was a spacex rocket, launched from Vandenberg air force base propelling ten satellites into orbit. The timing making the spectacle in the sky especially dramatic. That launch vapor trail had picked up the light of the low sun and just made a spectacular and dramatic vision. Reporter: A vision that, for some was more festive, than frightening. For a second we thought it was Santa Claus. We were just joking around. Reporter: And for all, was unforgettable. But it was a really cool sighting, and I want to see it again. Reporter: And we wont have to wait long for that, spacex's next launch is scheduled for next month. It's unclear if it will be quite as jaw-dropping, Tom. Tom? We'll wait and see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.