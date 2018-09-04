Lawmaker becomes first US senator to give birth while in office

Sen. Tammy Duckworth named her second daughter after a great-aunt.
0:13 | 04/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmaker becomes first US senator to give birth while in office
And it's a girl senator Tami don't work giving her two or second daughter becoming the first US senator to give birth while in office. They named the baby Miley pearl bulls being after husband's great depth. Who served as a nurse there when World War II contrasts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

