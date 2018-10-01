Transcript for Lawmakers say DACA deal is near

We turn next here to the battle over immigration and the dreamers, in particular. The nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought here as children by their parents. Overnight, a federal judge preventing president trump from taking action to end protections for them, at least for now. 24 hours ago, the president inviting cameras in, signaling a willingness to work with Democrats on the dreamers before anything else. But tonight, the white house with a major clarification on that. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce, up on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, congressional negotiators say they're closing in on a deal to protect the nearly 800,000 dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. Senator, are you making progress? Yeah. Feeling pretty good we're going to have a proposal. Reporter: Meeting with Republicans and Democrats, the president was pressed to explain his own positions. I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with. If they come to me with things that I'm not in love with, I'm going to do it, because I respect them. We just want to do it the right way. Reporter: Democrats want to tackle protections for dreamers first. Then move onto other immigration reforms. A position the president seemed to agree with before Republicans stepped in. What about a clean DACA bill now, with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure -- I have no problem. I think that's basically what he's saying. We're going to come up with DACA, we're going to do DACA, and we can start on the phase two, which would be comprehensive. Mr. President, you need to be clear. What senator Feinstein is asking here, when we talk about just DACA, we don't want to be back here two years later. You have to have security as the secretary would tell you. I think that's what she's saying. Reporter: But today, a different tone. The president now says he does have one firm condition before he signs any DACA deal. It's got to include the wall. We need the wall for security. Reporter: On capitol hill, Republicans insist they'll deliver some sort of a wall. It depends on how you define a wall. Reporter: But the president promised his supporters that he was going to build that wall. Well, that wall doesn't have to be 2,000 miles of solid wall. It's a wall system with technology and man power and barriers. Perhaps a changing definition of the wall. Mary Bruce with us live on the hill tonight. Mary, this all comes as another Republican lawmaker announces he will not seek re-election. Congressman Daryl Issa, who afternoon led the charge against Hillary Clinton on Benghazi and e-mails, now saying he won't run again? Reporter: David, Issa is now one of 33 Republican lawmakers who are not seeking re-election. And one of the most prominent to retire is the GOP faces a potential democratic wave in those upcoming midterm elections. Now, Issa barely won his last race and was facing another tough battle. His district is one that Clinton won by eight points. David? Mary Bruce, thank you, as always.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.