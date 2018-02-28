Transcript for Lawmakers, President Trump and the first lady pay tribute to Billy Graham

To the index of other news tonight. The explosive police shootout in San Francisco. A murder suspect allegedly firing two shots at police from inside an rv. Seven officers unleashing about 65 rounds. No one hit. The suspect surrendered two hours later. The alleged serial rapist arrested in Los Angeles. Nicholas morales is charged with attacking seven women. Authorities say he posed as a ride share driver. Police urging customers who use those apps to check the license plate before you get in. Some Amazon drivers are taking pictures of your front porch and sending them to you to show where they placed the package. The company is hoping to crack down on package theft. And the late reverend Billy graham lying in honor at the capitol. A military guard carrying his casket into the rotunda. Graham counseled presidents and millions of others over seven decades.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.