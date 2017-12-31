Transcript for New laws that will be rung in with the New Year

Back now with the new state laws about to take effect. Bringing legal marijuana to a trio of states. And your puppy could be caught in the middle of custody battled in Illinois. Here's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: Some californians will be flying high legally come Monday morning when the golden state becomes one of three new states to legalize recreational marijuana. Some weed shops got pre-approved so they'll be able to open their doors at 6 A.M. There will be a very historic day. Reporter: Marijuana use will also officially become legal in Massachusetts and Maine but won't be sold in retail stores for months. Other new laws that will be rung in with the new year, New York state will allow workers to take eight weeks' paid leave to care for a newborn baby, sick family member, or for a family member deploying to the military. In Vermont, an employer will no longer be able to demand that employees provide their social media content. While in California, an employer can no longer ask an applicant, "How much money were you being paid before?" And in Colorado, young people caught sexting will face punishment ranging from stern lectures to being charged with a misdemeanor. And in Illinois, pets will be treated more like children than property in divorce cases. So couples who split could end up sharing custody of their dog,

