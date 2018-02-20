Transcript for Lawyer pleads guilty to making false statements to special counsel

There was also a new guilty plea in the Russian investigation today tonight. The list of guilty plea so far first former national security advisor lieutenant general Michael Flynn and then George pop and up a list. On Friday American Richard and NATO we learned of and today now a Dutch lawyer who is now lead to a former trump campaign aide. So who is this man who has now pleaded guilty to lying to be FBI. Here's ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. The special counsel's latest target walking into the FBI's DC field office. And tonight London based attorney Alex vendors one who's accused of lying to investigators. Miss about a squad logic really need a lot of the special counsel sir. Vendors want to Dutch national who married the daughter of a Russian oligarchs. The lavish wedding that lit up social media. He pleaded guilty to making false statements about contact would Rick gates. Forward from campaign chairman Paul man a forts deputy. Vendors want admitted to destroying emails connected to his role in the PR war. That man a force in gates were allegedly involved and to support Ukrainian politicians. Backed by Russia. Years before they were involved in the trump presidential campaign according to prosecutors -- Warren who worked closely with gates and metaphor. Was also communicating with a mysterious individual describe this person a in today's charges the latest on a pressure Robert Mueller is putting on metaphor and gates. Already indicted in the special counsel's. Through a Pierre Thomas with a slide tonight outside the court and there are indications that now Rick gates who this newest man to plead guilty worked with. Could be negotiating a possible plea deal himself. There at our sources say talks have been under way but so far inconclusive. If gates does agree to a deal that means a lot more pressure on metaphor David. Peter thank you.

