Transcript for Legal battle between Trump and Stormy Daniels

Now to the other breaking political headline. The legal battle between the president and stormy Daniels. An attorney representing the president in this matter, claiming in court documents that the adult film start, who said she had a sexual relationship with the president, may owe him $20 million for breaking their can confidentiality agreement. Danie Daniels' attorney is firing back, saying they won't be intimidated. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, the president versus the porn star. Donald Trump and his personal legal team firing back at stormy Daniels, seeking more than $20 million in damages. Daniels is fighting to speak out about her alleged 2006 affair with trump. Do you have a nondisclosure agreement? Do I? Reporter: Daniels, who was paid $130,000 by longtime trumpattorney Michael Cohen just before the 2016 election, is accused of breaching the confidential settlement at least 20 times. Trump, publicly hands off the court battle, until now. He and Cohen filed paperwork to move the case from state to federal court. This could end up in a very big, very nasty, contentious court battle where Donald Trump would be forced to give testimony under oath, in a deposition. Reporter: The president retained high-profile Beverly hills attorney Charles harder who represented hulk hogan in his legal battle against Gawker. Harder saying, Mr. Trump intends to pursue his rights to the fullest extent permitted by law. Daniels' attorney Michael avenatti calling the move a bullying tactic. Saying, how can president seek $20 million in damages against my client based on an agreement that he and Mr. Cohen claimed that trump never was a party to and knew nothing about? Avenatti says Daniels has been physically threatened to stay quiet about her alleged sexual relationship with trump. When the American people are permitted to hear from my client, and hopefully they will hear from my client shortly, they will learn the details relating to these threats. All right, Kenneth joins us now from the white house. Attorneys for Daniels offering no evidence so far or further details about those alleged threats? That's right, Tom, no evidence, no details, but stormy Daniels' attorney says when she's allowed to talk, the American people will be able to judge on whether she's telling the truth about those alleged truths. Tom. Kenneth, thank you. This programming note, more on the breaking political headlines tomorrow when George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Adam Schiff tomorrow on "This week."

