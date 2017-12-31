Transcript for Life-threatening cold gripping much of the country

Next tonight, the life-threatening cold gripping much of the country. Windchill alerts from Texas to Maine, and the massive crowd in times square bracing for sub-zero temperatures. As 2018 arrives. More than 200 million Americans trapped in the deep freeze to start the new year. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, Americans from Texas to Maine, bracing for a bone-chilling new year's eve. It's very cold. It's crazy. Feels like it's below zero. We have the toe warmers in our feet. Reporter: Among the nearly 1 million people packing into times square for the biggest party in the country, Sidney Connor and Libby Warren from Georgia. I feel like I'm being stabbed in my feet. Like, this is the worst pain I've ever felt in my feet. Reporter: By the time the ball drops, it will be just 11 degrees, but feel like negative 4. The cold so dangerous, the new York City mayor urging people to stay indoors. People outside, desperately trying to stay warm. How many layers are you wearing? About four. Reporter: Are you freezing? Yes. Reporter: The extreme cold cancelling some celebrations. The holiday deep freeze already responsible for at least five deaths. You can come in and get a hot meal. Come on. Reporter: In Chicago, where it could feel like 15 below tonight, volunteers trying to get everyone inside. This is very crucial for us to ensure that anyone that is out in the cold so they won't get hypothermia. Reporter: Icy roads turning treacherous. Whiteouts in Michigan. Slick conditions in Pennsylvania triggering this 15-car accident. And this tractor trailer split in half. The cab flipping off the overpass. The driver, lucky to be alive. Tom, the cold will get worse before it gets better. Many of us seeing record lows overnight. And into new year's day. Tom? Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.