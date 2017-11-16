Transcript for Major retailers offer huge deals and discounts a week before Black Friday

Next tonight, your money, and Black Friday technically comes the day after Thanksgiving, but the deals are here tonight. ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis helping to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, retailers rolling out those Black Friday deals a week early. They dare not wait for black Friday, so, they're trying to make us open our wallets now. Reporter: Costco kicking off special pricing on everything from vacuums to laptops, with deep discounts on more than 20 TVs. If you're not a member, keep in mind, there's no official trial, but if you're not satisfied, Costco will refund the annual fee. And on Amazon, thunderstorm through Black Friday, you'll see discounts popping up on its own devices. Starting Monday at Kohl's, earn $15 for every $50 you spend, and already available at best Buy, this 50-inch 4-k TV, now $300 off. How do you differentiate the deals from the duds? Insist on a 30% discount from the original price. All right, Rebecca is with us. She's been digging into the deals. Are they as good or are better ones coming next week? Reporter: The deals get better on the real Black Friday. TVs are going to be huge this year and I've spoken to a number of retailers who say it pays to go the stores, the deals will be better there. Because they're trying to get you into the store.

