Transcript for First major snowfall blankets 20 states from Texas to New England

Saturday. I'm Tom llamas, and we begin tonight with breaking news. The first major snowfall of the season blanketing 20 states from Texas to new England. Much of the eastern sea board in the storm's grip tonight. Some 90 million Americans feeling the system's chill. Record-breaking snowfalls in a number of states. Hazardous driving there in Delaware, and that overturned car on a slick road in northern Ohio. And these drone images over Alabama. That cold weather blast knocking out power to nearly 200,000 customers throughout the south all the way up to Maine. ABC's senior meteorologist, rob Marciano starting us off. Reporter: Tonight, the south digging out as the first winter storm bears down on the northeast. From Texas to Florida, the usually mild south still frozen. We don't know what the weather is going to do. Hopefully a turn for the best. Reporter: Weather even delaying air force one. Finally landing on a snowy runway in Jackson, Mississippi. The storm there the biggest to hit in three decades. Parts of Alabama buried under a foot of snow. I didn't want to be on the news. Reporter: Cars stuck and spinning all the way to the Carolina coast. Some guy in a truck slid off the road and hit a car. Reporter: And right now, 160,000 without power from Mississippi to Maine. Airline traffic snarled for a second day. The storm forcing the cancellation of over 2,000 flights, delaying 3,000 more. And in New Jersey, crews working to keep the roads clear. The plow trucks are out, but more importantly, it's the salt that's doing the trick with this storm. Reporter: Farther north, enough snow on the roads to cause these wrecks in New York state. Both drivers okay tonight. More like slush in the city, but some spots could freeze over tonight as the snow keeps coming down, and new yorkers struggle to navigate this winter mess. And in Philadelphia, a snowy matchup for the army/navy game. A lot of snow in that field. Rob joins us now live from central park. We can see the snow coming down where you are. Where else is the snow hitting right now? Reporter: Wide expanse, Tom. Generally 2 to 4 inches fall in this area. Could see another 1 to 3 tonight. I-80, and I-70, the backside of the system P Boston, New York, philly, you're out of it, but the lake-effect snows will continue as cold air pours down. So cold, as a matter of fact, any snow that fell in Atlanta will be there tomorrow morning sub freezing and windchill advisories for central Florida, including Orlando, northern Florida, and that will be the legacy with this storm. Stunning the south with the early season cold and snow. Tom?

