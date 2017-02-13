Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans

More
Wireless companies feel the pressure to offer unlimited data as 80 percent of consumers now access the internet through mobile phones.
1:22 | 02/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans
Next tonight here, the new phone wars. When it comes to unlimited data plans, major wireless companies under pressure now to win back customers. The new deals here tonight. ABC's chief business correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis tracking your money. Reporter: Tonight, the wireless wars heating up. We want you to have more choice. Reporter: Verizon, feeling the heat from sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile, becoming the last major U.S. Carrier to return to offering unlimited data. Consumers said enough is enough, they wanted their unlimited data. Verizon was forced to do it. Reporter: Reviverizon's new plan, unlimited data for $80 a month. Or $45 a line for a family of 4. The catch potentially for consumers who binge watch on mobile once you top 22 gigabytes your data connection could slow. T-Mobile's CEO who told me last month why his company's now exclusively offering unlimited plans for $70 a month. It's gotten to the point where over 80% of the access to the internet is mobile. Reporter: Upping the ante today on Twitter, offering two lines for $100. You should look at your plan, your data, how much you are using per month, and asking if unlimited is worth going for. Reporter: If you are using your smartphone to stream lots of music and videos and as a wi-fi hot spot, these unlimited plans could save you hundreds of dollars a year. David. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45471332,"title":"Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans","duration":"1:22","description":"Wireless companies feel the pressure to offer unlimited data as 80 percent of consumers now access the internet through mobile phones.","url":"/WNT/video/major-wireless-companies-return-offering-unlimited-data-plans-45471332","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.