Transcript for Major wireless companies return to offering unlimited data plans

Next tonight here, the new phone wars. When it comes to unlimited data plans, major wireless companies under pressure now to win back customers. The new deals here tonight. ABC's chief business correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis tracking your money. Reporter: Tonight, the wireless wars heating up. We want you to have more choice. Reporter: Verizon, feeling the heat from sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile, becoming the last major U.S. Carrier to return to offering unlimited data. Consumers said enough is enough, they wanted their unlimited data. Verizon was forced to do it. Reporter: Reviverizon's new plan, unlimited data for $80 a month. Or $45 a line for a family of 4. The catch potentially for consumers who binge watch on mobile once you top 22 gigabytes your data connection could slow. T-Mobile's CEO who told me last month why his company's now exclusively offering unlimited plans for $70 a month. It's gotten to the point where over 80% of the access to the internet is mobile. Reporter: Upping the ante today on Twitter, offering two lines for $100. You should look at your plan, your data, how much you are using per month, and asking if unlimited is worth going for. Reporter: If you are using your smartphone to stream lots of music and videos and as a wi-fi hot spot, these unlimited plans could save you hundreds of dollars a year. David. Thank you.

