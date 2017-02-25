Transcript for Malaysian police sweep the Kuala Lampur Airport for traces of deadly toxins

Now to that deadly poison attack overseas. Officials sweeping that airport tonight of any trace of deadly chemicals. Officials say one female suspect was paid $90 for her role in the bizarre incident and police say she still maintained she thought it was still all a reality show. ABC's Alex Marquardt reporting. Reporter: Malaysian police tonight in protective gear sweeping for remaining traces of toxins in the Kuala Lumpur airport terminal, where Kim jong-nam, the older, estranged half-brother of dictator Kim Jong-un, was murdered. In surveillance video of the attack, a woman is seen rubbing her hand on the north Korean's face. Another woman then did the same. Tonight, both are in custody. One, an Indonesian, now claiming she thought the liquid she was given was "Baby oil," that it was part of a TV prank show for which she was paid around $90 in cash. Instead, it was vx, the deadliest nerve agent in the world, classified as a weapon of mass destruction. It's one of the most lethal creations that man has ever come up with. Reporter: Just a drop of vx can be fatal, causing muscles to contract violently, inducing nausea and vomiting. As Kim jong-nam reported the attack and then collapsed, the women allegedly washed their hands, one of them vomiting, and made their escape. Some experts believe the reason the two female attackers weren't seriously harmed by this nerve agent was that they each had one of the two necessary compounds that make up vx. Separately harmless, but together, can be extremely deadly. Tom? Thank you.

