Man arrested in the killing of nursing student

Police say the 22-year-old student fled to Nicaragua after killing her.
0:13 | 03/14/18

Transcript for Man arrested in the killing of nursing student
At arrests made in the murder of a SUNY Binghamton nursing student 22 year old Orlando after Sarah also a student was arrested in Nicaragua and is being held in prison. Police believe for Cerro killed his former girlfriend Haley Anderson at her home. Before then fleeing the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

