Man who designed Schlitterbahn waterslide that killed boy under arrest

More
He is accused of building the ride in Kansas without the proper expertise.
0:27 | 04/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man who designed Schlitterbahn waterslide that killed boy under arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54217179,"title":"Man who designed Schlitterbahn waterslide that killed boy under arrest","duration":"0:27","description":"He is accused of building the ride in Kansas without the proper expertise.","url":"/WNT/video/man-designed-schlitterbahn-waterslide-killed-boy-arrest-54217179","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.