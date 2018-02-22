Transcript for Man drives into hospital doors and sets himself on fire: Police

moments in the emergency room at a hospital in middletown, Connecticut. A man crashing his car right through the door, then setting himself on fire. ABC's gio Benitez in Connecticut tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a scary scene playing out at a Connecticut hospital. Attention car three, middlesex hospital, 28 crescent street, at the E.R. Car into the building, reported fire. Reporter: Police say 27-year-old Steven ellam crashed into the entrance of the middlesex hospital's emergency room. That's Elem being treated shortly after the crash, when he set himself on fire. Mr. Elem drove into the sliding glass doors of the walk-in of middlesex hospital on crescent street. At that point, he set himself on fire. Reporter: Inside the car, gas cans. The incident triggering precautionary evacuations around the hospital and Elem's home. You can see a huge police presence, the FBI and ATF joining the local bomb squad, and bomb sniffing dogs. We don't know what Mr. Elem's motives were, we would not speculate. Reporter: He was transported by helicopter to a burn center. His condition is unknown. And David, he didn't make it very far into the E.R., so, only one security guard was injured, treated for smoke inhalation. We're told Elem has been known to police since he was 14 years old. David? Gio, thank you. And overseas tonight, we

