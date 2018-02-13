Transcript for Man on trial in the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl

Next, tonight, the emotional courtroom scene in Florida playing out today. The mother facing down the defendant accused of brutally abducting and then killing her 8-year-old daughter from a Walmart. The medical examine herring today breaking down while showing autopsy photos. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The details surrounding the rape and murder of 8-year-old cherish perriwinkle are so disturbing, even the medical examiner today was fighting tears in court. I'm sorry. I have to take a break. Can I just have, like, five minutes? Reporter: The girl's mother says she was shopping at a dollar general in 2013 when she and her three girls were approached by 61-year-old Donald Smith. Rayne perriwinkle says she promising to help them buy clothes, so, she agreed to pile her family into his van and ride with him to a Walmart. He looked into my face and told me I was safe. Reporter: What she didn't know was that Smith was a registered sex offender. He is seen on this surveillance camera walking out of the Walmart with her 8-year-old daughter. The girl was found dead in a creek the next day. I was yelling, "Call 9191, my daughter's been taken." Reporter: This was that call for help. He wanted her to buy these really tall shoes that were women's shoes and I told him, no, they're too high for her. I wouldn't even wear shoes that high. Maybe he was grooming her. Reporter: Smith has pleaded not guilty. If he's convicted, he could be sentenced to death. David?

