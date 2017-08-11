Transcript for Manhunt for 3 escaped inmates in Tennessee

We turn next here to the urgent manhunt under way right now. Three inmates escaping in Tennessee. One of those inmates, a homicide suspect, now on Tennessee's ten most wanted list. ABC's Steve osunsami on the hunt under way. Reporter: Tennessee authorities are searching the woods and roads tonight, carrying big rifles, searching for these three men who broke out of a county jail. And they're putting one of them on the list of the state's most wanted. We do not know if they have any weapons at this time, but they could have reached them, so we want to ask everyone please don't approach and call us. Reporter: 28-year-old Matt white and 32-year-old Jeffrey strong were awaiting trial for theft and drug charges. But the youngest, 20-year-old Dylan Ferguson, is considered the most dangerous, accused in an August 2016 murder. Investigators tell us the three escaped by pulling a speaker from a wall, crawling through the small hole and into the ceiling of another room, where they used blankets to lower themselves. Then, they ran out of the back of the jail. Police believe they stole a pickup truck that looked like this one from one of the inmates uncles. The truck was found this morning abandoned, about eight miles from the Macon county jail. And Steve osunsami with us tonight. Tennessee officials, Steve, looking at video tape as they search for these escapees? Reporter: Yes, David. They're looking at surveillance video from cameras at the jail, because they're trying to figure out exactly when these inmates escaped. They're not quite sure. The word is out tonight to police across the region. David? Steve, thank you.

