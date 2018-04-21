Transcript for Manhunt in Georgia for convicted killer

Next to the urgent manhunt undewa for a convicted killer. He was in the courtroom. How did he manto disappe? Zachary kiesch with the late details. Reporter: Tonight, the urgent manhunt for a police say walked out of a Georgia courtroom juefore Bein convicted of murder.police sayerlaine later bond at the time and not custod fled duringunch break leaving a fuou courtroom in shock. I was just fearfu Reporter: It's been six and half long years since Gloria lost her9-year-oldon tthew Hardan. A promising college student athlete, his lifeless body ttered witmore than bullets UND in front of their home.juvicting laerre and another man of gunning him down after a agreement or a dirty look. Sheriffs deputies and the U.S. Marshaugitive Ta force are now desperately searching for Laguerre. As a mother fighting delayed justice is looking for a capture and some closure. It's been a long tilotime. Praying and crying. Praying crying. Reporter: Tom, Laguerre and his accomplice were seenced to plus five years in prison. If he's caught he faces additionalrg Tom. That manhunt unway night. All right, thank you.

