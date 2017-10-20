Transcript for Manhunt on in Tampa after 3 slayings in 11 days

headline, the hunt for a killer in a Tampa neighborhood. Three murders in ten days. A young man with autism shot and killed. Authorities putting out this surveillance for the public asking for help finding this man saying he could be a possible witness. He could have information. Tonight neighbors are being warned to be vigilant. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, multiple unsolved murders terrorizing a Tampa Florida neighborhood after dark. Authorities with no leads, and no motive. My son, he just came out of work last night. He took the wrong bus. Reporter: The latest victim, 20-year-old Anthony naiboa. Police say he was walking to a different bus stop, but never made it. It's the third shooting here in two weeks, all within blocks of each other. The killings started October 9th, 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell killed at a bus stop at about 9:00.m. October 13th, police find the body of 32-year-old Monica Hoffa. She was killed two days earlier. She was completely innocent and was targeted by this animal out there. Reporter: Police releasing this surveillance video, showing a possible witness walking near where the first shooting happened. Police are asking residents to leave their outdoor lights turned on and travel in groups until the murders are solved. The FBI has reached outstanding by ready if needed. David. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.