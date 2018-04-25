Transcript for Manhunt underway for man who allegedly killed a deputy in Maine

the manhunt at this hour, after a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in Maine. Authorities are looking for this man, seen in the moments after he allegedly killed the deputy and stole his car. He's on the run tonight. And here's ABC's Eva pilgrim now. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent nationwide manhunt for a suspected cop killer. There certainly is an ongoing public threat. He's considered armed and dangerous. Reporter: Authorities in norridgewock, Maine, say that overnight, 29-year-old John Williams allegedly shot and killed corporal sheriff Eugene Cole, before stealing Cole's marked cruiser. Surveillance cameras capturing him robbing this nearby convenience store. Investigators say Williams then ditched the stolen cruiser and fled the scene. Last known direction was on route 8, high rate of speed towards smithfield. We have lost an outstanding deputy today. He was one of the finest deputies that you would want to meet. Reporter: Officers armed with long guns scouring the rural area for Williams. While heavy armored vehicles are also on the lookout. We will work tirelessly until Williams can be safely apprehended. Working into the night on this one. And Eva, that suspect was already facing firearms charges? Reporter: That's right. Williams was expected to be in a Massachusetts court today on those firearms charges. He is now likely facing murder charges, as well. David? Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.