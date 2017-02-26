-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for suspect in murders of 2 Mississippi women
-
Now Playing: 28 people injured in Mardi Gras truck incident
-
Now Playing: Father of fallen Navy SEAL speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97
-
Now Playing: What we've learned about President Trump during first weeks in office
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured after truck smashes into New Orleans parade crowd
-
Now Playing: Democrats look toward future with new DNC chair Tom Perez
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the 2017 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Independent Spirit Awards highlights
-
Now Playing: Autopsy Reveals Missing Woman Had High Levels of Date Rape Drug: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police Arrest Man For Death of Wife Who Went Missing: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Man Reports Wife Missing Two Days After She Disappeared: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Couple's Arguments Captured on Tape Before Wife Vanishes: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Jury Finds Husband Guilty of Wife's Murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Daughters Take Stand at Dad's Trial For Mom's Murder: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Manhunt in Houston for shooter who killed little girl riding in car with her mother
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat moves east
-
Now Playing: Alleged arson documented on social media
-
Now Playing: Ohio shooting results in at least four people rushed to the hospital
-
Now Playing: Houston shootout caught on camera