Transcript for Manhunt underway in Washington state for alleged shooter in possible hate crime

Now to what many are calling the disturbing trend acts of violence investigated as possible hate crimes across America the latest incident. A man attacked in Washington State and police say he was told to quote get out of our country before he was shot beat ABC's more to Gonzales with the latest. Tonight a manhunt under way in Washington State. Suspect the black map and it made. For a person police say shot a man in this driveway. This tablet that he arms. In a possible hate crime some comments were made. To the effect get out of our country go back to where your from. And our victim was then shot the victim is sick a religion originating in India whose male followers Wear turbans it was very disheartening that somebody. Was academic tomorrow hate crime the case bearing a chilling similarities to the February shooting at this bar in Kansas that lets an Indian man injured and another dead at. Witnesses say they heard that accused gunman say get out of my country before opening fire. This latest attack coming after another week of bias threats across the US Jewish community centers in Hebrew day schools forced to evacuate because of bomb threats. Head stones overturned in acts of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. Jewish institutions on alert after more than a hundred threats were made nationwide since the start of the year. Other communities targeted as well one rights group documenting nearly 14100. Hateful harassment and intimidation incidents since early November of last year. The FBI now joining that investigation near Seattle and we're told the victim is expected to make a full recovery and Tom Marcy think.

