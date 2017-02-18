Transcript for Mansion in DC suburbs destroyed by large fire

Time now for the "Index." And we start with a huge inferno in a Virginia mansion caught on camera. Flames shooting through the roof of the house in the D.C. Suburbs. Smoke alarms able to alert the family to the fire. Six people escaping safely. Firefighters rescuing two dogs that were inside. Columbia university apologizing tonight after breaking the hearts of hundreds of would-be ivy leaguers. The school e-mailing 277 acceptance letters for one of its masters programs. An hour later, another e-mail saying the first letter was sent erroneously. They were not accepted. Billionaire mark Cuban escalating his feud with president trump. The mavericks owner and potential 2020 presidential candidate wearing number 46 at the NBA all-star celebrity game. Apparently, in response to Mr. Trump's the 45th president saying Cuban is not smart enough to seek the office. All right, when we come back -- a fire are wreck, a

