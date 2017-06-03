Transcript for Marine Corps investigating alleged nude photo scandal

A Marine Corps scandal unfolding. Naked photos of female Marines, some with their units, too. One former marine has already been relieved of his duties as a defense contractor. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz. Reporter: The Marine Corps now investigating those disturbing allegations, that current and former service members solicited and shared nude photos of their fellow female Marines online. Thomas Brennan, a marine vet turned journalist, discovered the hidden cache after visiting a private Facebook page. Brennan telling ABC news, it was awful, shocking, seeing people he knew. The photos could destroy their lives. Brennan alerted the Marine Corps and broke the story online. The elicit photos numbering in the hundreds, possibly thousands, are reportedly of more than two dozen women. Some identified by name and rank and where they serve. And many attracting obscene comments from the group that had tens of thousands of members before it was shut down. These allegations come just before they are serving in infantry units for the first time. One marine saying, there is no place for this type of demeaning or degrading behavior in our corp. Martha with us tonight. And we're learning a former marine who was working for a defense contractor is suspected of uploading these photos? Reporter: That's right, David. He created a Google drive for the photos and then solicited others to put pictures on the drive, David. Martha rad Kats with us

