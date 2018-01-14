Transcript for Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million reshoot fee to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

We want to turn next to Michelle Williams breaking her silence about that fire storm over paid equity. The Oscar nominee paid just $1,000 while her male co-star made more than one million. Tonight her response. Marci Gonzalez has the details. Reporter: Tonight, Michelle Williams applauding co-star Mark Wahlberg for donating his reshoot fee after that major wage gap controversy. Wahlberg, earning a million and a half dollars to reshoot scenes of the movie "All the money in the world" that originally included disgraced actor Kevin spacey. How much would you pay to release your grandson? Nothing. Reporter: While Williams did the same for just $80 a day reportedly unaware of her co-star's earnings. I said not only would I, but I'll give you back my salary if that would help. Reporter: Williams now writing in a statement, "The most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. " Wahlberg, donating his entire reshoot fee to the time's up legal defense fund in Michelle Williams' name. "Saturday night live" calling out Wahlberg during a skit. It would be so cool if it didn't take a week long public shaming to do the right thing. Reporter: Talent agency wme which represents both actors and brokered their deals, donating another $500,000 to times up. I think women are going to start playing a tougher game and expecting more from their agents. Reporter: Williams calls Wahlberg and wme's response "An accomplishment," saying she shares the credit with those who stood up for her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.