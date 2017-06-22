Massive grass fire shuts down highway in northern California

More
Plus, a nationwide manhunt for a Utah man suspected of killing 3 women, and find out ways to help slow Alzheimer's.
1:02 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive grass fire shuts down highway in northern California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48224679,"title":"Massive grass fire shuts down highway in northern California","duration":"1:02","description":"Plus, a nationwide manhunt for a Utah man suspected of killing 3 women, and find out ways to help slow Alzheimer's.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-grass-fire-shuts-highway-northern-california-48224679","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.